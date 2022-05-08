* × Change Settings

Boonie Bears: Back To Earth Xiong chu mo: Chong fan di qiu

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 8th May 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2022
Suitable for 8 years and over.
Directed by:

Huida Lin

Written by:

Lin Jiang, Qin Wan and Rachel Xu

Produced by:

Ziyan Huang, Tianfu Xu, Zhi Ying and Peter Zheng

Starring:

Bingjun Zhang, Chris Boike, Ziyang Cheng, Kieran Katarey, Joseph S. Lambert and Wanyao Li

Genres:

Animation, Comedy, Family

Language:

Mandarin

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A mysterious alien named Avi arrives in Pine Tree Mountain and befriends Bramble. Bramble gradually learns that Avi's people, the Rhyot, originated from Earth. Millions of years ago, a highly developed Rhyotan civilization thrived to the detriment of Earth's environment. In the end, the Rhyotans had to flee their home planet. When Avi leads Bramble to the ancient relics of his people, a high-tech human army using all sorts of weapons attacks them both.



What's the purpose of Avi's trip back to Earth? Will he be able to protect his homeland this time?

Reviews

