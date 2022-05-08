* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Vicky and Her Mystery

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 8th May 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2022
?
new Vicky and Her Mystery poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

In 1 cinema on Tuesday 31st May 2022 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Saturday 25th June 2022.

Directed by:

Denis Imbert

Written by:

Denis Imbert, Mathieu Oullion, Rémi Sappe and Stéphanie Vasseur

Produced by:

Fabrice Denizot, Clément Miserez and Matthieu Warter

Starring:

Sky Alexis

Genre:

Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 24 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Victoria, 8 year old girl whose mother just passed away, relocates with her father in a small mountain village. She finds solace in the adoption of a puppy of unknown origin found in an isolated farm.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Vicky and Her Mystery is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Vicky and Her Mystery.

Vicky and Her Mystery Cast

Sky Alexis

Sky Alexis headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Vicky and Her Mystery

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 17:23 8th May 2022