American-ish

London Indian Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 26th June 2022
new American-ish poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

In 1 cinema on Wednesday 29th June 2022 view the list. According to our cinema listings this may be the last showing.

Directed by:

Iman Zawahry

Written by:

Aizzah Fatima and Iman Zawahry

Produced by:

Aizzah Fatima, Paul V. Seetachitt, Maddie Shapiro and Roy Wol

Starring:

David Rasche, George Wendt, Anuja Joshi, Ajay Naidu, Godfrey and Mohammed Amer

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 31 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Set in Jackson Heights NY, this heartwarming comedy follows a first-generation immigrant Pakistani mother who tries valiantly to recover from being abandoned by her husband and raise her two daughters, Maryam and Sam. Following the tradition, she takes on the mission of getting her now grown daughters hitched to suitable Pakistani boys. However, none too impressed by the young men who come to dinner, the girls decide to take matters into their own hands.

American-ish Cast

Last update was at 15:08 25th June 2022