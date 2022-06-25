* × Change Settings

Ladies Only

Manchester Indian Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 28th June 2022
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 30th June 2022.

Directed by:

Rebana Liz John

Written by:

Rebana Liz John

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

1 hour 19 minutes (approx.)

Last update was at 15:08 25th June 2022