Gru, Lucy, Margo, Edith, and Agnes welcome a new member to the family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad. Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal and his girlfriend Valentina, and the family is forced to go on the run.
14 October 1965
Unknown
5' 10½" (1.79 m)
Joker: Folie à DeuxDespicable Me 4
16 August 1962
Unknown
5' 9" (1.75 m)
Despicable Me 4
22 August 1973
Unknown
5' 5" (1.65 m)
Despicable Me 4Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar
14 May 1993
Unknown
5' 6" (1.68 m)
Despicable Me 4
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Despicable Me 4