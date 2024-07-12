* × Change Settings

Despicable Me 4

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 12th July 2024

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2024-January 2025
?
Despicable Me 4 poster
Contains very mild comic violence, threat, language and rude humour. Suitable for all ages.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 250 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 4th August 2024.

Directed by:

Chris Renaud and Patrick Delage

Written by:

Mike White

Produced by:

Brett Hoffman

Starring:

Steve Coogan, Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Miranda Cosgrove and Pierre Coffin

Genres:

Adventure, Animation, Comedy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Gru, Lucy, Margo, Edith, and Agnes welcome a new member to the family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad. Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal and his girlfriend Valentina, and the family is forced to go on the run.

Reviews

Despicable Me 4 Cast

Steve Coogan

Steve Coogan headshot

Date of Birth:

14 October 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Joker: Folie à DeuxDespicable Me 4

Steve Carell

Steve Carell headshot

Date of Birth:

16 August 1962

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Despicable Me 4

Kristen Wiig

Kristen Wiig headshot

Date of Birth:

22 August 1973

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Despicable Me 4Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Miranda Cosgrove

Miranda Cosgrove headshot

Date of Birth:

14 May 1993

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Despicable Me 4

Pierre Coffin

Pierre Coffin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Despicable Me 4

