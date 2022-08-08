* × Change Settings

Viruman

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 12th August 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2022-February 2023
?
new Viruman poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

M. Muthaiah

Written by:

M. Muthaiah

Produced by:

Jyotika and Suriya

Starring:

Karthi, Aparna Balamurali, Prakash Raj, Soori, Raj Kiran and Aditi Shankar

Genres:

Action, Drama

Language:

Tamil

Runtime:

2 hours 2 minutes (approx.)
Viruman Cast

Karthi

Karthi headshot

Date of Birth:

25 May 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Viruman

Aparna Balamurali

Aparna Balamurali headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Viruman

Prakash Raj

Prakash Raj headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Poikkal KuthiraiMadha Gaja RajaViruman

Soori

Soori headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Viruman

Raj Kiran

Raj Kiran headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Viruman

Aditi Shankar

Aditi Shankar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Viruman

Recommendations

