Thiruchitrambalam

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 14th August 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2022-February 2023
?
new Thiruchitrambalam poster
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Mithran Jawahar

Produced by:

Kalanidhi Maran

Starring:

Dhanush, Nithya Menen, Raashi Khanna, Prakash Raj, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bharathiraja and Vikram Raja

Genres:

Comedy, Drama, Musical

Language:

Tamil

Runtime:

2 hours 2 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Thiruchitrambalam is our Hero who is fondly called as Thiru. He lives in a middle-class flat in chennai with his father who is a police officer and Grandfather a retired bank employee. Thiru works in the delivery dept of a private company. He lost his mother and sister due to his father's carelessness which has made him not talk with his father for more than 10 years. His grandfather always tries to balance between both of them. Thiru tries to fall in love, but it always leads to a failure. Finally does our Thiru succeed in falling in love?

Reviews

Thiruchitrambalam Cast

Dhanush

Dhanush headshot

Date of Birth:

25 February 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Thiruchitrambalam

Nithya Menen

Nithya Menen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Thiruchitrambalam

Raashi Khanna

Raashi Khanna headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Thiruchitrambalam

Prakash Raj

Prakash Raj headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

VirumanPoikkal KuthiraiThiruchitrambalamMadha Gaja Raja

Priya Bhavani Shankar

Priya Bhavani Shankar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Thiruchitrambalam

Bharathiraja

Bharathiraja headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Thiruchitrambalam

Vikram Raja

Vikram Raja headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Thiruchitrambalam

Recommendations

Last update was at 19:59 15th August 2022