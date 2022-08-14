Movie Synopsis:

Thiruchitrambalam is our Hero who is fondly called as Thiru. He lives in a middle-class flat in chennai with his father who is a police officer and Grandfather a retired bank employee. Thiru works in the delivery dept of a private company. He lost his mother and sister due to his father's carelessness which has made him not talk with his father for more than 10 years. His grandfather always tries to balance between both of them. Thiru tries to fall in love, but it always leads to a failure. Finally does our Thiru succeed in falling in love?