The Ballad of a Great Disordered Heart

A musical melange of fiddles, friendship and a search for home. An evocative film about Edinburgh's Old Town and the communities who have called it home.
During lockdown, musician Aidan O'Rourke befriended his three octogenarian neighbours, all called Margaret. Inspired by their tales, with a renewed curiosity for his own roots, he takes a musical journey into the meaning of home and belonging. This celebratory film about folk music and its power to connect features a foot-stomping original soundtrack by O'Rourke and live performances by sensational Irish and Scottish folk musicians.