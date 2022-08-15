* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Ballad of a Great Disordered Heart

Edinburgh International Film Festival on Tour Release Date

Monday 15th August 2022
new The Ballad of a Great Disordered Heart poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.

Directed by:

Aidan O’Rourke, Becky Manson and Mark Cousins

Genres:

Documentary, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 5 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A musical melange of fiddles, friendship and a search for home. An evocative film about Edinburgh's Old Town and the communities who have called it home.

During lockdown, musician Aidan O'Rourke befriended his three octogenarian neighbours, all called Margaret. Inspired by their tales, with a renewed curiosity for his own roots, he takes a musical journey into the meaning of home and belonging. This celebratory film about folk music and its power to connect features a foot-stomping original soundtrack by O'Rourke and live performances by sensational Irish and Scottish folk musicians.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Ballad of a Great Disordered Heart.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 19:59 15th August 2022