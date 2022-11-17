* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Pacifiction

Unrated

French Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 17th November 2022
new Pacifiction poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Albert Serra

Written by:

Albert Serra

Produced by:

Marta Alves, Pierre-Olivier Bardet, Dirk Decker, Laurent Jacquemin, Olivier Père, Joaquim Sapinho, Andrea Schütte, Albert Serra and Montse Triola

Starring:

Benoît Magimel, Pahoa Mahagafanau, Marc Susini, Matahi Pambrun, Alexandre Melo and Sergi López

Genres:

Drama, Thriller

Language:

French

Runtime:

2 hours 45 minutes (approx.)

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Pacifiction.

Pacifiction Cast

Benoît Magimel

Benoît Magimel headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¼" (1.76 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Incredible But TruePacifiction

Pahoa Mahagafanau

Pahoa Mahagafanau headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pacifiction

Marc Susini

Marc Susini headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pacifiction

Matahi Pambrun

Matahi Pambrun headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pacifiction

Alexandre Melo

Alexandre Melo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pacifiction

Sergi López

Sergi López headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pacifiction

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 09:30 17th November 2022