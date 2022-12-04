* × Change Settings

Metamorphosis

Queer East Film Festival Release Date

Friday 9th December 2022
Directed by:

J.E. Tiglao

Written by:

J.E. Tiglao and Boo Dabu

Produced by:

Bella Tiglao and J.E. Tiglao

Starring:

Gold Azeron, Iana Bernardez, Dylan Ray Talon, Ricky Davao, Yayo Aguila and Germaine De Leon

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Tagalog

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Raised as a boy, fifteen-year-old Adam harbours a secret: he has both male and female genitalia, and experiencing menstruation for the first time, his whole life is thrown into turmoil. As Adam discusses the possibility of gender reassignment surgery with doctors, tensions build between the teenager and his devout Christian parents, and he forms a surprising bond with Angel, an older transfer student at his high school who harbours a secret of her own. Soon, Adam's struggle for acceptance morphs into a journey of self-awakening, as he navigates the physical and spiritual limits of gender identity.

