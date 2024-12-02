* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 13th December 2024

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2025
?
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim poster
Contains moderate violence, bloody images and threat. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Kenji Kamiyama

Written by:

Philippa Boyens, Phoebe Gittins, Jeffrey Addiss, JRR Tolkien, Arty Papageorgiou and Will Matthews

Produced by:

Joseph Chou, Philippa Boyens and Jason DeMarco

Starring:

Brian Cox, Christopher Lee, Miranda Otto, Luca Pasqualino, Lorraine Ashbourne and Shaun Dooley

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 14 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Set 183 years before the events of the Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings film trilogy, The War of the Rohirrim tells the story of Helm Hammerhand, a legendary king of Rohan, and his family as they defend their kingdom against an army of Dunlendings. Helm goes on to be the namesake for the stronghold Helm's Deep.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Cast

Brian Cox

Brian Cox headshot

Date of Birth:

1 June 1946

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7½" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

That ChristmasThe Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

Christopher Lee

Christopher Lee headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

Miranda Otto

Miranda Otto headshot

Date of Birth:

16 December 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

Luca Pasqualino

Luca Pasqualino headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

Lorraine Ashbourne

Lorraine Ashbourne headshot

Date of Birth:

1961

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

Shaun Dooley

Shaun Dooley headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 09:11 2nd December 2024