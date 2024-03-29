* × Change Settings

Tillu Square DJ Tillu 2

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 29th March 2024

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-September 2024
?
new Tillu Square poster
Contains moderate violence, injury detail, sex, drug references, language. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 28 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 4th April 2024.

Directed by:

Mallik Ram

Written by:

Ravi Anthony and Sidhu Jonnalagadda

Produced by:

Sai Soujanya and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi

Starring:

Anupama Parameswaran, Sidhu Jonnalagadda, Raj Tirandasu and Yennengee

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

Telugu

Runtime:

2 hours 27 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Follows Tillu as his life is turned upside down following a mysterious murder.

Reviews

Tillu Square Cast

Recommendations

