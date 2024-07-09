* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Sleep

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 12th July 2024

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2024-January 2025
?
Sleep poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 6 cinemas on Friday 12th July 2024 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 11th August 2024.

Directed by:

Jason Yu

Written by:

Jason Yu

Produced by:

Lewis Taewan Kim

Starring:

Sun-kyun Lee, Yu-mi Jung, Yoon Kyung-ho and Kim Gook Hee

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

Unknown
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Sleep is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Sleep.

Sleep Cast

Sun-kyun Lee

Sun-kyun Lee headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sleep

Yu-mi Jung

Yu-mi Jung headshot

Date of Birth:

18 January 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sleep

Yoon Kyung-ho

Yoon Kyung-ho headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sleep

Kim Gook Hee

Kim Gook Hee headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sleep

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:51 9th July 2024