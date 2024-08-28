* × Change Settings

Sing Sing

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 30th August 2024

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2024-February 2025
?
Sing Sing poster
Contains strong language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 29 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 12th September 2024.

Directed by:

Greg Kwedar

Written by:

Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, John Divine G Whitfield, Brent Buell, Clarence Maclin and John H Richardson

Produced by:

Myriam Schroeter, Brent Buell, Karin Young Shiel, Monique Walton, Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar

Starring:

Colman Domingo, Sean Dino Johnson, Sean San Jose, Jon-Adrian Velazquez, Clarence Maclin and Miguel Valentin

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 46 minutes (approx.)
Reviews

Sing Sing Cast

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo headshot

Date of Birth:

28 November 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sing Sing

Sean Dino Johnson

Sean Dino Johnson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sing Sing

Sean San Jose

Sean San Jose headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sing Sing

Jon-Adrian Velazquez

Jon-Adrian Velazquez headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sing Sing

Clarence Maclin

Clarence Maclin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sing Sing

Miguel Valentin

Miguel Valentin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sing Sing

Recommendations

Last update was at 09:47 28th August 2024