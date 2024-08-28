* × Change Settings

Astrakan 79

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 20th September 2024

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2024-March 2025
?
Astrakan 79 poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Catarina Mourão

Written by:

Catarina Mourão

Produced by:

Pedro Pinho, Leonor Noivo, Susana Nobre, João Matos, Luisa Homem, Tiago Hespanha and Catarina Mourão

Starring:

Mateus M Santa Rita, Martim Santa Rita and Masari

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

Unknown
Astrakan 79 Cast

Mateus M Santa Rita

Mateus M Santa Rita headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Astrakan 79

Martim Santa Rita

Martim Santa Rita headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Astrakan 79

Masari

Masari headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Astrakan 79

Last update was at 09:47 28th August 2024