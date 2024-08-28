* × Change Settings

200% Wolf

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 20th September 2024

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2024-March 2025
?
200% Wolf poster
Contains very mild rude humour, slapstick violence, threat, language and sex references. Suitable for all ages.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when 200% Wolf is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Alexs Stadermann

Written by:

Fin Edquist and Jayne Lyons

Produced by:

Alexia Gates-Foale, Francesca Hope, Tracy Lenon and Barbara Stephen

Starring:

Akmal Saleh, Tracy Lenon, Samara Weaving, Alexs Stadermann, Jennifer Saunders and Ilai Swindells

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)
Reviews

200% Wolf Cast

Akmal Saleh

Akmal Saleh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

200% Wolf

Tracy Lenon

Tracy Lenon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

200% Wolf

Samara Weaving

Samara Weaving headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

200% Wolf

Alexs Stadermann

Alexs Stadermann headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

200% Wolf

Jennifer Saunders

Jennifer Saunders headshot

Date of Birth:

6 July 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

200% WolfIsn't It Romantic

Ilai Swindells

Ilai Swindells headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

200% Wolf

Last update was at 09:47 28th August 2024