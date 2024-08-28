* × Change Settings

Sugarcane

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 20th September 2024

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2024-March 2025
Sugarcane poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Emily Kassie and Julian Brave NoiseCat

Produced by:

Kellen Quinn, Emily Kassie and Christopher LaMarca

Starring:

Charlene Belleau, Chief Willie Sellars, Ed Archie Noisecat, Whitney Spearing and Julian Brave NoiseCat

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

Unknown
Sugarcane Cast

Charlene Belleau

Charlene Belleau headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sugarcane

Chief Willie Sellars

Chief Willie Sellars headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sugarcane

Ed Archie Noisecat

Ed Archie Noisecat headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sugarcane

Whitney Spearing

Whitney Spearing headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sugarcane

Julian Brave NoiseCat

Julian Brave NoiseCat headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sugarcane

