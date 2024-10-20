* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Rebellious

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 25th October 2024

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2025
?
Rebellious poster
Contains mild threat, violence, discrimination. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Aleksey Tsitsilin

Written by:

Jeffery Spencer and Analisa LaBianco

Produced by:

Sefi Carmel and Lidia Chirita

Starring:

Marc Thompson, Alyson Leigh Rosenfeld, Erica Schroeder, Jennifer Sun Bell, Vanessa Johansson and Anthony Sardinha

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Rebellious is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Rebellious.

Rebellious Cast

Marc Thompson

Marc Thompson headshot

Date of Birth:

19 November 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rebellious

Alyson Leigh Rosenfeld

Alyson Leigh Rosenfeld headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rebellious

Erica Schroeder

Erica Schroeder headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rebellious

Jennifer Sun Bell

Jennifer Sun Bell headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rebellious

Vanessa Johansson

Vanessa Johansson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rebellious

Anthony Sardinha

Anthony Sardinha headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rebellious

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 14:31 20th October 2024