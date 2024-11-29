* × Change Settings

Conclave

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 29th November 2024

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2025
?
Conclave poster
Contains brief sexual violence references. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 179 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 9th January 2025.

Directed by:

Edward Berger

Written by:

Robert Harris and Peter Straughan

Produced by:

Robert Harris and Alice Dawson

Starring:

Joseph Mydell, Brían F. O'Byrne, Sergio Castellitto, Jacek Koman, Merab Ninidze, Isabella Rossellini, Stanley Tucci, Ralph Fiennes and John Lithgow

Genres:

Drama, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When Cardinal Lawrence is tasked with leading one of the world's most secretive and ancient events, selecting a new Pope, he finds himself at the center of a conspiracy that could shake the very foundation of the Catholic Church.

Reviews

Conclave Cast

Joseph Mydell

Joseph Mydell headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Conclave

Brían F. O'Byrne

Brían F. O'Byrne headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Conclave

Sergio Castellitto

Sergio Castellitto headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Conclave

Jacek Koman

Jacek Koman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Conclave

Merab Ninidze

Merab Ninidze headshot

Date of Birth:

3 November 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Conclave

Isabella Rossellini

Isabella Rossellini headshot

Date of Birth:

18 June 1952

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Conclave

Stanley Tucci

Stanley Tucci headshot

Date of Birth:

11 November 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Conclave

Ralph Fiennes

Ralph Fiennes headshot

Date of Birth:

22 December 1962

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.81 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

28 Years LaterConclave

John Lithgow

John Lithgow headshot

Date of Birth:

19 October 1945

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4" (1.93 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Conclave

Recommendations

Last update was at 08:36 29th November 2024