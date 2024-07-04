* × Change Settings

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 4th July 2024

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October-December 2024
Contains mild upsetting scenes, bloody images, infrequent language. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

In 1 cinema on Sunday 7th July 2024 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Saturday 21st September 2024.

Directed by:

Eleanor Church

Produced by:

Verity Wislocki

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 8 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

14 Women. 3000 Nautical Miles. X Trillion Pieces of Plastic. Adventure, discovery, science and solidarity.

