Customs Frontline Hoi Gwaan Zin Sin

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 5th July 2024

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2024-January 2025
?
new Customs Frontline poster
Contains strong violence, suicide. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Herman Yau

Written by:

Erica Li

Produced by:

Albert Yeung

Starring:

Nicholas Tse, Brahim Chab, Francis Ng, Jacky Cheung, Yase Liu and Karena Kar-Yan Lam

Genres:

Action, Thriller

Language:

Mandarin

Runtime:

2 hours (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When a container ship mysteriously turns up in Hong Kong waters, local Customs officers sail into dangerous international drama. After boarding the vessel, a team led by Cheung Wan-nam and including young hotshot Chow Ching-lai discover dead bodies of crew members and a huge cache of arms, including a valuable compass suited for use in a submarine. The customs officers don't know it yet, but an international incident is about to blow up...

Reviews

Customs Frontline Cast

Nicholas Tse

Nicholas Tse headshot

Date of Birth:

29 August 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Brahim Chab

Brahim Chab headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Francis Ng

Francis Ng headshot

Date of Birth:

21 December 1961

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Jacky Cheung

Jacky Cheung headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Yase Liu

Yase Liu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Karena Kar-Yan Lam

Karena Kar-Yan Lam headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4¼" (1.63 m)

Last update was at 09:04 5th July 2024