Younger: Looking Forward To Getting Older

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 5th July 2024

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2024-January 2025
new Younger: Looking Forward To Getting Older poster
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 11th July 2024.

Directed by:

Danielle Sellwood and Alex Rotas

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 3 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Younger follows a group of female athletes in their 60s, 70s and 80s over the course of a year as they prepare to compete in master's competitions.

In these competitions, athletes compete in age groups that span five years, 60-64, 65-69 etc.

When an athlete moves up an age group they are then the youngest, and this means they are more likely to win or break records.

So, as they approach the top end of their classification, they look forward to being a year older and moving up to the next group where they will be the new kid on the block again.

Dorothy, 85, loves the camaraderie of her gang (as she calls them). Joylyn, 69 hopes to keep going into her 80s and 90s.

Sue, 69, says pole vaulting has helped her cope with cancer, twice.

Noel, 74, loves the technical challenge of race walking.

For all of them, training and competing in master's athletics is about being part of a supportive community, achieving personal goals and living a purposeful life full of adventures and fun.

In doing so, these women show an energy, joyful determination, and fulfilment in older age, that offers a powerful antidote to lazy stereotypes around ageing.

Reviews

Recommendations

