A peevish Chandu is sent away from home to complete his Higher secondary schooling to join police force by his family & his Father's ex-colleagues. Chandu disrupts the entire hierarchy of that well-regarded & disciplined school, however the teachers & pupil stands in support for him throughout this journey.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Idiyan Chandhu
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Idiyan Chandhu
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Idiyan Chandhu
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Idiyan Chandhu
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Idiyan Chandhu
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Idiyan Chandhu