Idiyan Chandhu

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 20th July 2024

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2024-January 2025
?
new Idiyan Chandhu poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Sreejith Vijayan

Written by:

Sreejith Vijayan

Produced by:

Rayees, Shafeek, Maha Subair, Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Sreejith Vijayan

Starring:

Salim Kumar, Lenaa, Sminu Sijo, Johny Antony, Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Gayathri Arun

Language:

Malayalam

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

A peevish Chandu is sent away from home to complete his Higher secondary schooling to join police force by his family & his Father's ex-colleagues. Chandu disrupts the entire hierarchy of that well-regarded & disciplined school, however the teachers & pupil stands in support for him throughout this journey.

Reviews

Idiyan Chandhu Cast

Salim Kumar

Salim Kumar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Idiyan Chandhu

Lenaa

Lenaa headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Idiyan Chandhu

Sminu Sijo

Sminu Sijo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Idiyan Chandhu

Johny Antony

Johny Antony headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Idiyan Chandhu

Vishnu Unnikrishnan

Vishnu Unnikrishnan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Idiyan Chandhu

Gayathri Arun

Gayathri Arun headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Idiyan Chandhu

Recommendations

