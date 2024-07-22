* × Change Settings

The Life and Strange Surprising Adventures of Robinson Crusoe Who Lived for Twenty and Eight Years All Alone on An Inhabited Island and Said it Was His Het leven en de vreemde verrassende avonturen van Robinson Crusoe die acht en twintig jaar helemaal alleen op een bewoond eiland leefde en zei dat het van hem was

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 26th July 2024

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2024-January 2025
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Benjamin Deboosere

Written by:

Benjamin Deboosere and Elisabeth Mohr

Produced by:

Hans Bruch Jr., Benjamin Deboosere, Sarah Deboosere and Marc Goyens

Starring:

Oriana Ikomo, Bernice Leming and Blanche Pembe

Genres:

Adventure, Comedy

Language:

Dutch

Runtime:

1 hour 15 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

This film is not just an adaptation of Daniel Defoe's 1719 novel Robinson Crusoe. Rather, it addresses the larger cultural myth that has grown from the premise of the book: a white man 'civilising' indigenous inhabitants of an island, and claiming the territory as his own property. In a time today when the call to decolonise the artworld and its associated institutions has never been more urgent, Deboosere's cinematic intervention resonates with a large body of work seeking to destabilise and replace the ideology of imperialism. The result is a singular, subversive film, satirical and surprisingly charming at the same time, which makes sure to pay just as much attention to animals and the natural world as to the follies of human-constructed 'anthropocene' history. The film's best political weapon is irreverent laughter: the narrative swerves wherever it wishes, the music score serves up mock-military blasts or an a cappella choir, conversing goats offer a moment of reflection, and our connotations of cannibals change forever. Ultimately, nothing is spared here: religion, authority, law and order. Marrying captivating 16mm footage with an incisively satirical and dedicated vision, Het leven en de vreemde verrassende avonturen van Robinson Crusoe die acht en twintig jaar helemaal alleen op een bewoond eiland leefde en zei dat het van hem was skewers its target.

Reviews

The Life and Strange Surprising Adventures of Robinson Crusoe Who Lived for Twenty and Eight Years All Alone on An Inhabited Island and Said it Was His Cast

Oriana Ikomo

Oriana Ikomo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Bernice Leming

Bernice Leming headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Blanche Pembe

Blanche Pembe headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

