USHER: RENDEZVOUs in PARIS

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 12th September 2024

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2024-March 2025
new USHER: RENDEZVOUs in PARIS poster
Contains strong sex references. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 42 cinemas on Thursday 12th September 2024 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Saturday 14th September 2024.

Directed by:

Anthony Mandler

Produced by:

Andrew Katz, Ron Laffitte, Anthony Mandler, Mojo Nicosia, Larry Tull and Usher

Starring:

Usher

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 28 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

USHER: RENDEZVOUS IN PARIS is a concert film incorporating the essence of his landmark cultural phenomenon Vegas residencies into a seductive French touch confession. Captured during Paris Fashion week at La Seine Musicale, the film features chart-topping hits including "Yeah!", "My Boo", "Love In This Club" and more from USHER's 30-year career, performed with never-before-seen costumes and state-of-the-art lighting and special effects. In addition to bringing the vibrant live concert experience to screen, USHER gives audiences a glimpse inside life beyond the stage - creating a global movie moment that U won't want to miss.

Reviews

USHER: RENDEZVOUs in PARIS Cast

Usher

Usher headshot

Date of Birth:

14 October 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7½" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

