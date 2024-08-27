USHER: RENDEZVOUS IN PARIS is a concert film incorporating the essence of his landmark cultural phenomenon Vegas residencies into a seductive French touch confession. Captured during Paris Fashion week at La Seine Musicale, the film features chart-topping hits including "Yeah!", "My Boo", "Love In This Club" and more from USHER's 30-year career, performed with never-before-seen costumes and state-of-the-art lighting and special effects. In addition to bringing the vibrant live concert experience to screen, USHER gives audiences a glimpse inside life beyond the stage - creating a global movie moment that U won't want to miss.
14 October 1978
Unknown
5' 7½" (1.71 m)
