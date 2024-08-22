* × Change Settings

Knockout Blonde: The Kellie Maloney Story

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 6th September 2024

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2024-March 2025
Directed by:

Tom DeNucci, Seth Koch and Rick Lazes

Written by:

Tom DeNucci, Seth Koch and Rick Lazes

Produced by:

Tom DeNucci, Mark Foris, Seth Koch, Nick Koskoff, Rick Lazes, Paul Luba, Chad Verdi Jr. and Chad A. Verdi

Starring:

Kellie Maloney, Chelsea Brickham, Amy Wade, Nora Eschenheimer, Scout Lyons and Aoife Keane

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

The authorized documentary of Kellie Maloney, the famous British transgender boxing manager. This unique film will explore Kellie's story of truth and denial, as she confronted uncertainty and ultimately accepted herself for who she was.

Knockout Blonde: The Kellie Maloney Story Cast

Kellie Maloney

Kellie Maloney headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Chelsea Brickham

Chelsea Brickham headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Amy Wade

Amy Wade headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Nora Eschenheimer

Nora Eschenheimer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Scout Lyons

Scout Lyons headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Aoife Keane

Aoife Keane headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

