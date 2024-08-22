* × Change Settings

Point of Change

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 30th August 2024

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2024-February 2025
Directed by:

Rebecca Coley

Produced by:

Philip Burgin, Martin McCabe and Mick Southworth

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 29 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

An 'idyllic' island community dramatically changed forever by the 'discovery' of the 'perfect' wave in the 1970s. The remarkable and previously untold true story of the first surf pioneers to 'discover' the 'Point' on the isolated Indonesian island of Nias and the dramatic consequences and the devastating social and ecological repercussions for the people and place that followed. A contemporary, cautionary tale of paradise lost. POINT of CHANGE is a compelling and dramatic documentary feature film told through a unique blend of previously unseen archive, contemporary interview and beautiful animation, featuring new music by Paul Oakenfold, to reveal an all too resonant picture of a society changed inexorably by powerful economic and environmental forces outside of their control.

