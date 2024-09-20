* × Change Settings

Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 11th October 2024

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2025
Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot poster
Contains child abuse theme, violence, language, suicide references and upsetting scenes. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Joshua Weigel

Written by:

Joshua Weigel and Rebekah Weigel

Starring:

Nika King, Demetrius Grosse, Elizabeth Mitchell, Diaana Babnicova, Jillian Reeves and Kaysi J. Bradley

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The true story of Donna and Reverend WC Martin and their church in East Texas, in which 22 families adopted 77 children from the local foster system, igniting a movement for vulnerable children everywhere.

Reviews

Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot Cast

Nika King

Nika King headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot

Demetrius Grosse

Demetrius Grosse headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot

Elizabeth Mitchell

Elizabeth Mitchell headshot

Date of Birth:

27 March 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot

Diaana Babnicova

Diaana Babnicova headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot

Jillian Reeves

Jillian Reeves headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot

Kaysi J. Bradley

Kaysi J. Bradley headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot

