Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 1st November 2024

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2025
?
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story poster
Contains infrequent strong language. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Saturday 23rd November 2024 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Saturday 30th November 2024.

Directed by:

Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui

Written by:

Ian Bonhôte, Otto Burnham and Peter Ettedgui

Produced by:

Ian Bonhôte, Robert Ford, Lizzie Gillett and Erin Sayder

Starring:

Christopher Reeve, Johnny Carson, John Houseman, Richard Donner, Susan Sarandon, Bill Clinton, Glenn Close, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 44 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Reeve's rise to becoming a film star, follows with a near-fatal horse-riding accident in 1995 that left him paralysed from the neck down. After which he became an activist for spinal cord injury treatments and disability rights.

Reviews

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story Cast

Christopher Reeve

Christopher Reeve headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Johnny Carson

Johnny Carson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

John Houseman

John Houseman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Richard Donner

Richard Donner headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Susan Sarandon

Susan Sarandon headshot

Date of Birth:

4 October 1946

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Bill Clinton

Bill Clinton headshot

Date of Birth:

19 August 1946

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Glenn Close

Glenn Close headshot

Date of Birth:

19 March 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Barack Obama

Barack Obama headshot

Date of Birth:

4 August 1961

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve StoryWhere We Go from Here

Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton headshot

Date of Birth:

26 October 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Recommendations

Last update was at 12:27 7th October 2024