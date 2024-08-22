* × Change Settings

Fly

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 2nd September 2024

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2024-March 2025
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Christina Clusiau and Shaul Schwarz

Produced by:

Christina Clusiau and Shaul Schwarz

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Over seven years, three couples involved in the extreme sport of BASE jumping test the limits of love and life itself. Risking everything for the thrill of the jump, their dedication is put to the ultimate test.

Reviews

