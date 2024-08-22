* × Change Settings

Footage

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 30th August 2024

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2024-February 2025
new Footage poster
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Saiju Sreedharan

Written by:

Shabna Muhammed and Saiju Sreedharan

Produced by:

Bineesh Chandran, Suraj Menon, Rahul Rajeev and Saiju Sreedharan

Starring:

Manju Warrier, Gayathri Ashok and Vishak Nair

Language:

Malayalam

Runtime:

2 hours 4 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A found footage thriller surrounding the story of a curious couple.

Reviews

Footage Cast

Manju Warrier

Manju Warrier headshot

Date of Birth:

10 September 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Gayathri Ashok

Gayathri Ashok headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Vishak Nair

Vishak Nair headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Last update was at 12:50 22nd August 2024