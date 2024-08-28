* × Change Settings

Jung Kook: I Am Still

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 18th September 2024

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2024-March 2025
?
new Jung Kook: I Am Still poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 53 cinemas on Wednesday 18th September 2024 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 22nd September 2024.

Directed by:

Jun-Soo Park

Produced by:

Jiwon Yoon

Starring:

Jungkook

Language:

Korean

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Jung Kook invites viewers on a journey showcasing his rise to stardom, creative process, work ethic, and challenges as a global icon, with unseen footage, interviews, and electrifying performances.

Reviews

Jung Kook: I Am Still Cast

Jungkook

Jungkook headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jung Kook: I Am Still

