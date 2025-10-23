* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Bugonia

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 31st October 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2026
?
Bugonia poster
Contains strong violence, injury detail, suicide, very strong language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema today - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 65 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Yorgos Lanthimos

Written by:

Joon-Hwan Jang and Will Tracy

Produced by:

Ari Aster, Ed Guiney, Lars Knudsen, Yorgos Lanthimos, Andrew Lowe, Kasia Malipan and Emma Stone

Starring:

Jesse Plemons and Emma Stone

Genres:

Comedy, Crime, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Two conspiracy obsessed young men kidnap the high-powered CEO of a major company, convinced that she is an alien intent on destroying planet Earth.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Bugonia is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Bugonia.

Bugonia Cast

Jesse Plemons

Jesse Plemons headshot

Date of Birth:

2 April 1988

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

BugoniaThe Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Emma Stone

Emma Stone headshot

Date of Birth:

6 November 1988

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bugonia

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 15:53 23rd October 2025