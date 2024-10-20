* × Change Settings

Black Box Diaries

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 25th October 2024

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2025
?
Black Box Diaries poster
Contains sexual violence references and suicide references. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Directed by:

Shiori Ito

Produced by:

Hanna Aqvilin, Shiori Ito, Ryô Nagai, Eric Nyari, Yuta Okamura, Ema Ryan Yamazaki, Takashi Shinomiya and Ryô Yukizane

Starring:

Shiori Ito

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 43 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Journalist Shiori Ito investigates her own sexual assault, seeking to prosecute the high-profile offender. Her quest becomes a landmark case, exposing Japan's outdated judicial and societal systems.

Reviews

Black Box Diaries Cast

Shiori Ito

Shiori Ito headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Black Box Diaries

Recommendations

Last update was at 14:31 20th October 2024