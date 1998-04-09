* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

A Complete Unknown

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 17th January 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2025
?
A Complete Unknown poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:post-production

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 13 cinemas on Friday 17th January 2025 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 27th February 2025.

Directed by:

James Mangold

Written by:

Jay Cocks, James Mangold and Elijah Wald

Produced by:

Bob Bookman, Timothée Chalamet, Alan Gasmer, Peter Jaysen, Jeff Rosen, Matthew Wells and Anthony Dixon

Starring:

Timothée Chalamet, Boyd Holbrook, Elle Fanning, Edward Norton, Monica Barbaro, Scoot McNairy and Dan Fogler

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

At the Newport Folk Festival in 1965, a young Bob Dylan shakes up his act on the folk music scene by going electric and siring rock as the voice of a generation - defining one of the most transformative moments in 20th century music.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when A Complete Unknown is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on A Complete Unknown.

A Complete Unknown Cast

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11½" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Complete Unknown

Boyd Holbrook

Boyd Holbrook headshot

Date of Birth:

1 September 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Complete Unknown

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning headshot

Date of Birth:

9 April 1998

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Predator: BadlandsA Complete UnknownTeen Spirit

Edward Norton

Edward Norton headshot

Date of Birth:

18 August 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Complete Unknown

Monica Barbaro

Monica Barbaro headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Complete Unknown

Scoot McNairy

Scoot McNairy headshot

Date of Birth:

11 November 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Complete Unknown

Dan Fogler

Dan Fogler headshot

Date of Birth:

20 October 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Complete Unknown

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 14:48 31st December 2024