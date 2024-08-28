* × Change Settings

Blur: Live at Wembley Stadium

Friday 6th September 2024

December 2024-March 2025
Toby L.

Josh Connolly

Music

English

2 hours 8 minutes (approx.)

Follows the concert of the band's 2023 show which was played for 150,000 fans.

