The Greatest of All Time The GOAT

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 5th September 2024

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2024-March 2025
?
The Greatest of All Time poster
Contains strong violence, threat, injury detail, disturbing scenes. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 86 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 12th September 2024.

Directed by:

Venkat Prabhu

Written by:

K. Chandru, Ezhilarasu Gunasekaran, Venkat Prabhu and Viji

Produced by:

Kalpathi S. Agoram, Kalpathi S. Ganesh and Kalpathi S. Suresh

Starring:

Joseph Vijay, Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Sneha, Jayaram and Yogi Babu

Language:

Tamil

Runtime:

3 hours 1 minute (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Gandhi is a hostage negotiator, field agent, and spy working for the Special Anti-Terrorist Squad (SATS). After years of service, he is called back for a critical mission that sets him on a dangerous collision course with his own past.

Reviews

The Greatest of All Time Cast

Joseph Vijay

Joseph Vijay headshot

Date of Birth:

22 June 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Greatest of All Time

Prabhu Deva

Prabhu Deva headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Greatest of All Time

Prashanth

Prashanth headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Greatest of All Time

Sneha

Sneha headshot

Date of Birth:

12 October 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Greatest of All Time

Jayaram

Jayaram headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Greatest of All Time

Yogi Babu

Yogi Babu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Greatest of All Time

