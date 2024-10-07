* × Change Settings

Viswam

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 10th October 2024

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2025
?
new Viswam poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 12 cinemas view the list.

Directed by:

Sreenu Vaitla

Written by:

Bhanu-Nandu, Gopimohan and Sreenu Vaitla

Produced by:

Venu Donepudi, Kondal Jinna, Vivek Kuchibhotla and T.G. Vishwa Prasad

Starring:

Kavya Thapar, Jisshu Sengupta, Mukesh Rishi, Vennela Kishore, V.K. Naresh and Sunil

Genre:

Action

Language:

Telugu

Runtime:

2 hours 30 minutes (approx.)
Reviews

Viswam Cast

Kavya Thapar

Kavya Thapar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Viswam

Jisshu Sengupta

Jisshu Sengupta headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Viswam

Mukesh Rishi

Mukesh Rishi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Viswam

Vennela Kishore

Vennela Kishore headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Viswam

V.K. Naresh

V.K. Naresh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Viswam

Sunil

Sunil headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

SwagViswam

