Kanguva

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 14th November 2024

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2025
?
Kanguva poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Siva

Written by:

Adi Narayana, Siva and Madhan Karky

Produced by:

K.E. Gnanavelraja and Vamsi Pramod

Starring:

Natarajan Subramaniam, Koushik Mahata, Redin Kingsley, Vasundhara Kashyap, Kovai Sarala and K.S. Ravikumar

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

Unknown
Kanguva Cast

Natarajan Subramaniam

Natarajan Subramaniam headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kanguva

Koushik Mahata

Koushik Mahata headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kanguva

Redin Kingsley

Redin Kingsley headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kanguva

Vasundhara Kashyap

Vasundhara Kashyap headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kanguva

Kovai Sarala

Kovai Sarala headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kanguva

K.S. Ravikumar

K.S. Ravikumar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kanguva

