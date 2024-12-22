* × Change Settings

Better Man

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 26th December 2024

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-June 2025
?
Better Man poster
Contains very strong language, drug misuse, strong violence, sex, suicide references. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 185 cinemas on Thursday 26th December 2024 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 2nd January 2025.

Directed by:

Michael Gracey

Written by:

Simon Gleeson, Oliver Cole and Michael Gracey

Produced by:

Mario Biancacci, Patrick Correll, Jules Daly, Jackie Fletcher, Coco Xiaolu Ma and Craig McMahon

Starring:

Robbie Williams, Jonno Davies, Steve Pemberton, Alison Steadman, Kate Mulvany and Frazer Hadfield

Genres:

Biography, Fantasy, Musical

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 14 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The film shines the light on the incredible highs and lows of celebrity and the journey to stardom, inspired by Williams' life and how he sees himself. The fantastical musical will be filled with reimagined versions of Williams' musical hits and iconic performances, with spectacular set pieces and stunning visual effects created by the team at Weta FX, responsible for Avatar and The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Reviews

Better Man Cast

