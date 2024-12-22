The film shines the light on the incredible highs and lows of celebrity and the journey to stardom, inspired by Williams' life and how he sees himself. The fantastical musical will be filled with reimagined versions of Williams' musical hits and iconic performances, with spectacular set pieces and stunning visual effects created by the team at Weta FX, responsible for Avatar and The Lord of the Rings trilogy.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Better Man
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Mother's PrideBetter Man
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Better Man
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Better Man
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Better Man
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Better Man