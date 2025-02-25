* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Ernest Cole: Lost And Found

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 7th March 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2025
?
Ernest Cole: Lost And Found poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Ernest Cole: Lost And Found is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Raoul Peck

Written by:

Raoul Peck

Produced by:

Raoul Peck, Olivier Père and Tamara Rosenberg

Starring:

LaKeith Stanfield

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Follows Ernest Cole's journey as the first Black freelance photographer in apartheid South Africa.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Ernest Cole: Lost And Found is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Ernest Cole: Lost And Found.

Ernest Cole: Lost And Found Cast

LaKeith Stanfield

LaKeith Stanfield headshot

Date of Birth:

12 August 1991

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ernest Cole: Lost And Found

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 10:56 25th February 2025