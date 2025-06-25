* × Change Settings

F1

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 27th June 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October-December 2025
F1 poster
Contains infrequent strong language, moderate threat. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Directed by:

Joseph Kosinski

Written by:

Ehren Kruger and Joseph Kosinski

Produced by:

Tim Bampton, James Boughton, Jerry Bruckheimer, John K. Campbell, Emily Cheung, Stefano Domenicali, Dede Gardner, Lewis Hamilton, Toby Hefferman, Ian Holmes, Jeremy Kleiner, Joseph Kosinski, David B. Leener, Dean Locke, Daniel Lupi, Jonathan Nicholas, Chad Oman, Ben Piltz, Brad Pitt, Melissa Reid, Richard Sanders and Penni Thow

Starring:

Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia, Martin Brundle, Lewis Hamilton, Carlos Sainz, Yuki Tsunoda, Max Verstappen and Toto Wolff

Genres:

Action, Drama, Sport

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Dubbed "the greatest that never was," Sonny Hayes was Formula 1's most promising phenom of the 1990s until an accident on the track nearly ended his career. Thirty years later, he's a nomadic racer-for-hire when he's approached by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes, owner of a struggling Formula 1 team that is on the verge of collapse. Ruben convinces Sonny to come back to Formula 1 for one last shot at saving the team and being the best in the world. He'll drive alongside Joshua Pearce, the team's hotshot rookie intent on setting his own pace. But as the engines roar, Sonny's past catches up with him and he finds that in Formula 1, your teammate is your fiercest competition-and the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone.

Reviews

F1 Cast

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt headshot

Date of Birth:

18 December 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

F1World War Z 2

Damson Idris

Damson Idris headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

F1

Javier Bardem

Javier Bardem headshot

Date of Birth:

1 March 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¼" (1.81 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

F1Bride of Frankenstein

Kerry Condon

Kerry Condon headshot

Date of Birth:

4 January 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

F1

Tobias Menzies

Tobias Menzies headshot

Date of Birth:

7 March 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

F1

Kim Bodnia

Kim Bodnia headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

F1

Martin Brundle

Martin Brundle headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

F1

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

F1

Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

F1

Yuki Tsunoda

Yuki Tsunoda headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

F1

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

F1

Toto Wolff

Toto Wolff headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

F1

