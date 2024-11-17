* × Change Settings

Mogwai: If the Stars Had a Sound

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 19th November 2024

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2025
?
new Mogwai: If the Stars Had a Sound poster
Contains strong language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 10 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Friday 13th December 2024.

Directed by:

Antony Crook

Produced by:

Kyrie Barker

Starring:

Dominic Aitchison, Stuart Braithwaite, Martin Bulloch, Barry Burns, Tony Doogan and Dave Fridmann

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 32 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

25 years of the cult Scottish band Mogwai. When a pioneering band stays true to their roots and follows their own path, the outcome is 'bigger than words and wider than pictures'.

