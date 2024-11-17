* × Change Settings

The Last Year of Darkness

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 19th November 2024

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2025
?
new The Last Year of Darkness poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Ben Mullinkosson

Produced by:

Caroline Clark, Anita Gou, Casey Homovich and Sol Ye

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Chinese

Runtime:

1 hour 32 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Bass-heavy and neon-coloured portrait of the alternative Chinese youth in a country in constant state of change that now threatens the underground club Funky Town.

Reviews

Recommendations

