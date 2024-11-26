* × Change Settings

Songs of Blood and Destiny

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 26th November 2024

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2025
new Songs of Blood and Destiny poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Trish McAdam

Produced by:

Trish McAdam

Starring:

Cathy Belton, Brian Gleeson, Ella Lily Hyland, Brian Quinn, Holly Sturton and Eileen Walsh

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 37 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Based on the epic poem, iGirl, by Irish playwright Marina Carr. A writer throws a cold eye, with Beckettian, humour and honesty, on her life and work, and that of homo sapiens' as a species, and in light of our likely future extinction.

Reviews

Songs of Blood and Destiny Cast

Cathy Belton

Cathy Belton headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Brian Gleeson

Brian Gleeson headshot

Date of Birth:

14 November 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Ella Lily Hyland

Ella Lily Hyland headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Brian Quinn

Brian Quinn headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Holly Sturton

Holly Sturton headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Eileen Walsh

Eileen Walsh headshot

Date of Birth:

1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

