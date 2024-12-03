* × Change Settings

Solo Leveling: ReAwakening

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 4th December 2024

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2025
new Solo Leveling: ReAwakening poster
Contains strong bloody violence, injury detail. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 53 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Monday 9th December 2024.

Directed by:

Shunsuke Nakashige

Written by:

Chugong

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Animation, Fantasy

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

2 hours 1 minute (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Over a decade after 'gates' connecting worlds appeared, awakening 'hunters' with superpowers, weakest hunter Sung Jinwoo encounters a double dungeon and accepts a mysterious quest, becoming the only one able to level up, changing his fate.

Reviews

Recommendations

