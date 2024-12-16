* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Girl with the Needle

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th January 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2025
?
The Girl with the Needle poster
Contains distressing scenes, drug misuse, strong sex. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when The Girl with the Needle is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Magnus von Horn

Written by:

Line Langebek Knudsen and Magnus von Horn

Produced by:

Malene Blenkov, Madeleine Ekman and Mariusz Wlodarski

Starring:

Vic Carmen Sonne, Trine Dyrholm, Besir Zeciri, Ava Knox Martin, Joachim Fjelstrup and Tessa Hoder

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Danish

Runtime:

2 hours 3 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Copenhagen 1919: A young worker finds herself unemployed and pregnant. She meets Dagmar, who runs an underground adoption agency. A strong connection grows but her world shatters when she stumbles on the shocking truth behind her work.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when The Girl with the Needle is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Girl with the Needle.

The Girl with the Needle Cast

Vic Carmen Sonne

Vic Carmen Sonne headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Girl with the Needle

Trine Dyrholm

Trine Dyrholm headshot

Date of Birth:

15 April 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7¾" (1.72 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Girl with the Needle

Besir Zeciri

Besir Zeciri headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Girl with the Needle

Ava Knox Martin

Ava Knox Martin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Girl with the Needle

Joachim Fjelstrup

Joachim Fjelstrup headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Girl with the Needle

Tessa Hoder

Tessa Hoder headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Girl with the Needle

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 09:34 16th December 2024