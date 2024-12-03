* × Change Settings

Minghun

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 6th December 2024

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2025
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Friday 6th December 2024 view the list.

Directed by:

Jan P. Matuszynski

Written by:

Grzegorz Loszewski

Produced by:

Filip Baldyga, Klaudiusz Frydrych, Kacper Habisiak, Marcin Kasinski, Inga Kruk, Jerzy Rados, Krzysztof Rak and Beata Ryczkowska

Starring:

Marcin Dorocinski, Daxing Zhang, Natalia Bui, Ewelina Starejki, Wiktoria Gorodecka and Izabela Francis Vinent Abreu

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Chinese

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

After his daughter's sudden death, Jurek and his Chinese father-in-law Ben embark on a metaphorical journey to find the perfect dead husband for Marysia and perform a forgotten Confucian ritual called Minghun. During their search, they cross their own limits and get into absurd trouble, but they also discover what is truly important. Thanks to that experience, they both go through a rebirth, which restores their belief in love and the meaning of life.

Minghun Cast

Marcin Dorocinski

Marcin Dorocinski headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Minghun

Daxing Zhang

Daxing Zhang headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Minghun

Natalia Bui

Natalia Bui headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Minghun

Ewelina Starejki

Ewelina Starejki headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Minghun

Wiktoria Gorodecka

Wiktoria Gorodecka headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Minghun

Izabela Francis Vinent Abreu

Izabela Francis Vinent Abreu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Minghun

