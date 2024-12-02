* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Death Without Mercy

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 2nd December 2024

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2025
?
new Death Without Mercy poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

None. Last shown in UK cinemas on 2nd December 2024.
Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Death Without Mercy is next showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Waad Al-Kateab

Produced by:

Sophie Daniel, Ben de Pear and Lawrence Elman

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Arabic

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Chronologically assembled from the reports of hundreds of newscasters, cameramen, and civilians representing the days following the tragic event of the February 6, 2023, Earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Death Without Mercy is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Death Without Mercy.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:49 3rd December 2024