Standing On The Shoulders Of Kitties: The Bubbles And The Shitrockers

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th January 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2025
?
Standing On The Shoulders Of Kitties: The Bubbles And The Shitrockers poster
Contains very strong language, strong sex references, drug references. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Charlie Lightening

Written by:

Mike Smith

Produced by:

Jamie Brown, Aaron Horton, Gary Howsam, Mike Smith, John Paul Tremblay, Lewin Webb and Robb Wells

Starring:

Mike Smith, Billy Bob Thornton, Robb Wells, John Paul Tremblay, Patrick Roach, Ronnie Wood, Robert Sheehan, Duff McKagan, Eric Burdon, Martin Freeman and Eddie Kramer

Genres:

Comedy, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 51 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Bubbles' band "The Shitrockers" lands a European tour but gets kicked off, forcing them to busk. Randy is their roadie. Can Ricky and Julian save them from the streets of Prague.

Reviews

Last update was at 09:34 16th December 2024